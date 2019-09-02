Nashville School Bans 'Harry Potter' Series, Claiming Risk of "Conjuring Evil Spirits"

The school official reportedly contacted several exorcists in the U.S. and abroad and they recommended removing the books.

Students at a Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee will no longer have access to the Harry Potter series after the books were banned and removed from the library.

The immensely popular series by author J.K. Rowling about a young wizard and his adventures with friends as they grow up was removed over the content, the Tennessean reports, quoting Rev. Dan Reehil, a pastor at the Roman Catholic parish school.

"These books present magic as both good and evil, which is not true, but in fact a clever deception," Reehil said, according to the newspaper. "The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text."

The school official told the newspaper he contacted several exorcists in the U.S. and abroad and they reportedly recommended removing the books.

Rebecca Hammel, the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville, said she was aware of the decision.

"Each pastor has canonical authority to make such decisions for his parish school," Hammel told the paper. "He's well within his authority to act in that manner."