Nat Geo Programming President Tim Pastore Exiting Company

With the channels for four years, Pastore will be replaced temporarily by exec Geoff Daniels before a permanent solution is found.

National Geographic Channels programming president Tim Pastore is stepping down after four years. The executive announced the news Wednesday in a company-wide email.

Pastore, whose last day will be Friday, will be replaced on an interim basis by unscripted exec Geoff Daniels while National Geographic Global Networks CEO Courteney Monroe pursues a permanent replacement. (Carolyn Bernstein will continue to oversee Nat Geo's growing scripted output.)

"I know change is hard, especially at a time when we face uncertainty as a company," Monroe wrote in an email of her own, "but rest assured that Geoff and I both have a clear vision for what we need to do and we are excited, as we enter a new fiscal year, to continue along our transformational path."

That uncertain future alludes to Nat Geo's part in the pending Disney acquisition of Fox properties, of which the TV property is one.

See Pastore's memo, below.

Dear Nat Geo Team,

I wanted to write to you personally to let you know that after four incredible years as president of programming for National Geographic Channels, I have decided that it’s time to pursue new opportunities. My departure brings to a close an incredibly proud chapter in my career — one that began with a bush flight into the Arctic creating a series called Life Below Zero (soon to hit 100 episodes!) and forging my relationship with this magnificent brand and company. I will always cherish working alongside all of you amazingly talented and passionate individuals. I am grateful for having had the opportunity as we moved this brand into the future.

Together we forged new creative partnerships with world-class talent; we broke new genres as we went to Mars and explored one strange rock; we envisioned how to entertain with purpose by tackling climate change, ISIS, race and gender relations; and we launched a documentary film banner landing two films on the Oscar shortlist within our first year. We did this and so much more, and always with grace and style.

Thank you to everyone who showed up each and every day with a daring commitment to pursue excellence. Every foot you put forward was your best, and that I will always remember.

My last day will be this Friday, June 1, and I look forward to spending the rest of this week thanking each of you personally for your support and friendship. I am also confident our paths will cross again very soon



All my best,

Tim