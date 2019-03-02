Natalie Portman, Ben Affleck and Rachel Zoe Pledge Support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

The annual Make March Matter fundraiser has raised over $5 million since it began in 2016.

The Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ (CHLA) fourth annual Make March Matter fundraiser campaign, which has garnered the support of Natalie Portman (who received CHLA’s “Courage to Care” award in 2014), Ben Affleck, Rachel Zoe and Jennifer Meyer, kicked off Friday. Support also came from Emmy award-winning writer and producer Ryan Murphy (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Glee, American Horror Story) and his photographer husband, David Miller, who donated $10 million to the hospital following their four-year-old son Ford’s successful treatment for neuroblastoma cancer.

This time around, more than 90 partners — including local retailers, fashion and beauty brands, fitness studios, and restaurants — are joining the CHLA’s campaign to raise $1 million for the nonprofit academic medical center’s innovative research and critical treatment for pediatric patients. The annual month-long fundraiser has raised over $5 million since it began in 2016.

There’s also a full lineup of events to support the good cause, including charity workouts at Cycle House, Barry’s Boot Camp, and Breakthru Fitness; and a book signing with Katherine Schwarzenegger at luxury children’s shop Ever After in Brentwood (as well as a shopping party at its sister store, The Westside); to name just a few.

A slew of shops at Westfield Century City will also donate a portion of sales during retail therapy parties on March 9 and 10, meaning you can earn some good karma while stocking up on stylish jewelry and accessories at Chan Luu, Gorjana, and Kendra Scott; chic Parisian womenswear and menswear from Maje and Sandro; French skincare from Caudalie; and even groceries at Gelson’s; among others.

Other participants include Fred Segal, fine jeweler Jacquie Aiche (who’s donating 20% of proceeds from a special Make March Matter collection), colorful designer Trina Turk, luxe cosmetics and skincare boutique Cos Bar in Brentwood, Rachel Zoe Box of Style (which is launching a new donation exclusively with CHLA starting this month), personalized gift box service BoxFox (which is donating 15% of proceeds from its New Family Box, $150), charming kids boutique Rabbit Ladders, sustainable L.A. label N:Philanthropy (which is donating all proceeds from its “Adios” tee, $98), local basics brand Project Social T (which will donate $5 of every purchase, up to $15,000) footwear and accessories designer Calleen Cordero; microalgae-infused skincare brand Algenist; and model-faved cafe Alfred Coffee (which is donating $1 for every social media photo of their CHLA murals tagged with the location, @alfred, and #MakeMarchMatter); among many others.

To see the complete schedule of events happening across the L.A., click here.