Natalie Portman's 'Lucy in the Sky' Lands October Release

The Fox Searchlight astronaut drama will open on the same day as fellow Fox pic 'The Woman in the Window,' which is preparing to move to 2020.

Natalie Portman's Lucy in the Sky will bow in select theaters Oct. 4, Disney announced Thursday.

The Fox Searchlight drama will open on the same day as fellow Fox pic The Woman in the Window, which is preparing to move to 2020. Disney inherited both films when buying much of 21st Century Fox.

Lucy in the Sky will also debut as awards season gets underway in earnest (the Oscar-winning Portman is a perennial Oscar player).

Directed by Noah Hawley (Fargo), the pic stars Portman as an astronaut who goes into a downward spiral after returning to Earth from a lengthy mission in space and beginning an affair with a fellow astronaut. Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz and Ellen Burstyn co-star.

Lucy in the Sky will open two weeks after Fox and Disney launch Ad Astra on Sept. 20. The space epic, directed by James Grey and starring Brad Pitt, is from big Fox and will open nationwide after making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Lucy in the Sky is considered a specialty play that will roll out more slowly.