Natasha Lyonne, Zazie Beetz to Announce Nominees for Independent Spirit Awards (Exclusive)

Natasha Lyonne and Zazie Beetz have been drafted to announce the nominees of Film Independent's 2020 Independent Spirit Awards.

The dynamic duo will bring their pizzazz to the Nov. 21 nominations at Los Angeles' Line Hotel, where they will announce the nominees for the 35th installment of the awards show for categories including acting, screenplay, directing and the top prize, best feature.

“Film Independent does an incredible job supporting creative independence for filmmakers,“ Lyonne said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to announcing this year’s Spirit Award nominees with wonderfully talented Zazie.”

Lyonne is a staple of the indie film world, one of the leads in Netflix's Orange Is the New Black and was Emmy-nominated this year for Russian Doll. Beetz broke out in Donald Glover's hit FX series Atlanta and recently starred in Deadpool 2 and Joker.

Held at the Santa Monica beach on the day before the Oscars ceremony, the Independent Spirit Awards highlight the year's best achievements in the U.S. independent film world, and often anoint winners that go on to pick up Oscars the following day.

The upcoming Spirit Awards will take place Feb. 8, 2020 and will air on IFC. Hosts for the awards show haven't been announced yet.