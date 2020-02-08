Nathan Lane Recalls "Terrifying" Moment Oprah Tried to Out Him: "I Wasn't Ready"

The comedy great reveals to the It Happened in Hollywood podcast that fame post-'The Birdcage' wasn't all it was cracked up to be: "It was all so intimidating."

Nathan Lane is opening up about the difficult path to coming out as gay, something he did in the late 1990s after achieving worldwide fame in the blockbuster hit The Birdcage.

The comedy great, 64, told The Hollywood Reporter's 'It Happened in Hollywood' podcast that he had long been out to close friends and relatives when director Mike Nichols cast him opposite Robin Williams as Albert, aka the drag queen Starina, in Nichols' big-budget adaptation of the 1978 Italian-French farce La Cage aux Folles.

"I came out when I was 21 to my mother and to my family," says Lane. "Everyone knew. And certainly everyone in [the] New York [theater scene] knew. But this notion of coming out publicly, as if I was a public figure — no one had been interested in my sex life up until then."

But with the release of Birdcage in 1996 his profile was certain to explode, and Lane was suddenly faced with a difficult personal decision.

"Suddenly I had a publicist and they had to say, 'Well, what do you want to do? You're going to walk into a room filled with journalists and this is going to come up.' And I just said, 'I don't know if I'm ready to start discussing this...I finally get a nice role in a movie and I want it to be about the acting and not a coming out story.' Right or wrong, that was my decision," he recalls.

Lane opted to avoid the topic of his sexuality while promoting the film. But just as his publicists predicted, the subject came up, most notably on an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Says Lane: "We had to discuss this beforehand and I said, 'I'm not ready to discuss whether I'm gay or not with Oprah. I can barely deal with meeting Oprah, let alone telling her I'm gay.'"

"She says to me something like, 'Oh, you're so good at that girly stuff.' Or whatever it was. And Robin sensed she might be going toward the sexuality question and he immediately swoops in and diverts the interview to protect me," he continues.

In fact, on the show, Winfrey asks of Lane point blank, "Were you afraid of being typecast as 'are you, are you not?' 'Is he, isn't he...?'" Williams then breaks in to make light of Winfrey's playful intonation while asking the uncomfortable question.

Undaunted, Winfrey presses on.

"So..?" she asks. Lane awkwardly wiggled out of the line of inquiry.

When he was later asked by Us magazine, 'Are you gay?' he had a response ready: "I said, 'I'm 40, single and I work a lot in the musical theater. You do the math. What do you need — flash cards?' I thought I had come out, but apparently I didn't. That wasn't enough," Lane says.

Lane finally came out in no uncertain terms in a 1999 cover profile in The Advocate. "And then people were just annoyed that I came out. 'Yeah, we already knew! Fuck you.' So there was no winning there," he says. "It was all so intimidating. Honestly, it was terrifying."

While making Birdcage, Lane was out to the cast and crew. But for a major motion picture that centers on a same-sex relationship, he often found himself to be the only gay person on the set.

"The only uncomfortable moment in the making of it is the use of the word 'fag' in the movie,'" he remembers. "I said 'Alexander the Great was a fag.' I couldn't figure out why Mike and [screenwriter] Elaine [May] wouldn't let go of this. I said to Mike, 'As the only gay person in the scene I feel a little uncomfortable saying this and I don't know why the character would be saying it.'"

"I felt lucky just to be invited to the party so it was very hard for me to question him at all," he says. "He did the classic, 'Just do one for me.' Of course, that's what he used."

After the film's release — and it became a box-office hit, grossing $124 million domestically, or $202 million today — Lane was traumatized by a disturbing fan interaction. "I was sitting in a cab in traffic in Manhattan and there was a guy in a truck next to me. He looked at me and smiled and started to scream, 'Hey, faggot!' He just kept saying 'faggot.' I was humiliated. I thought, 'I wish Mike was here for this.' It was the other side of fame."

Despite Birdcage's success, Lane was disappointed that it didn't serve as a springboard to a bigger movie career. Asked if he thought homophobia played a part in that, he responds, "I'm sure it was a little bit of that."

He recalls a conversation with his then-agent, the late Jeff Hunter, a longtime William Morris vet who had repped Marlene Dietrich and Montgomery Clift.

"I went and said to him, 'Not much has happened after The Birdcage. I thought it was maybe going to lead to stuff,'" Lane recalls. "He said to me, 'Maybe if you weren't so open about your sexuality.' He was gay. He was this shaved head, moustache, old queen and he said, 'Maybe if you weren't so open about your sexuality you'd have more offers.' So I left. I went to CAA. That was a mistake. Where fun goes to die."

But don't feel too badly for Lane, whose career is thriving both onstage and off, with a pair of dramatic roles. He'll next appear in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, playing a veteran LAPD officer in the 1930s-set crime tale. It premieres April 26 on Showtime.

And in spring 2021, he'll take on the iconic role of Willy Loman — opposite Laurie Metcalf's Linda Loman — in a new Broadway production of Henry Miller's Death of a Salesman produced by Scott Rudin.

***

