8 Hollywood-Loved Lip Product Brands to Celebrate National Lipstick Day

From Fresh Beauty and Bite Beauty to Clé de Peau Beauté and Rodin Olio Lusso, these are the lipsticks worn by Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Meghan Markle and more.

To help celebrate National Lipstick Day on Monday, July 29, The Hollywood Reporter rounded up 8 lipsticks and lip glosses (beyond the usual suspects, big designer name brands) worn recently by Meghan Markle, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Megan Rapinoe and Cardi B as well as Hollywood stars, such as Viola Davis and Margot Robbie.

Beautycounter

Beautycounter's products are free of harmful chemicals and carcinogens. The lip colors are loved by makeup artist Georgie Eisdell (clients include Elizabeth Banks and Carey Mulligan), who used a combination of three Beautycounter lip products on Melissa McCarthy for the 2019 SAG Awards. McCarthy was red carpet-ready in the sheer lipstick ($32), color intense lipstick ($34) and lip gloss ($29). Amy Schumer, Maya Rudolph and Connie Britton also like to wear Beautycounter cosmetics.

Bite Beauty

The Canadian cruelty- and gluten-free cosmetic brand has helped songstresses, actresses and athletes alike find the best hue for their bite, with its custom lipstick labs in L.A.'s Larchmont neighborhood, San Francisco, New York and Toronto. Chloe and Halle Bailey have worn the French Press lipgloss, while makeup artist Clarissa Luna (who works with Serena Williams, Diane Guerrero and Lana Condor) used a custom Bite lipstick on the tennis champ at the New York Lip Lab. Some shades of Bite Beauty's Amuse Bouche Lipsticks are 40 percent off for National Lipstick Day.

Charlotte Tilbury

Star British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymous cosmetics brand (which opened its first U.S. boutique at The Grove last month, with actress Sofia Vergara on hand for the festivities) has a long line of Hollywood fans. June also marked the launch of the new Hot Lips 2 collection in 11 shades inspired by her famous clients including Vergara, Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston that come in refillable tubes that can be custom-engraved on site; better yet, Tilbury is donating $1.3 million from the line's sales to the non-profit Women For Women.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s favorite Charlotte Tilbury lipstick shade is Very Victoria, a taupe nude matte lipstick ($34). Makeup artist Jenn Streicher used a full Charlotte Tilbury makeup look to compliment Emily Blunt's gold Michael Kors gown at this year’s Met Gala, at which Katie Holmes wore Charlotte Tilbury pink nude liner in Supersize Me ($22) and Kidman Kiss lipstick ($34). Viola Davis opted for the purple berry Glastonberry ($34) and berry rose Walk of Shame ($34) lipsticks at the Britannia Awards in L.A.

Clé de Peau Beauté

Japanese cosmetic company Shiseido Group's luxury line Clé de Peau Beauté has a range of bold matte and brilliant shine lip products. Felicity Jones has served as the global face of the company since 2017 and makeup artist George Eisdell recently used Clé de Peau Beauté lipsticks on clients Gwyneth Paltrow and Sophie Turner. Elizabeth Chambers and Gemma Chan are also fans — Chan wore Crystal Star lipstick ($65) and the Refined Lip Luminizer in Porcelain Pink ($58) to the Captain Marvel premiere in March.

Fresh Beauty

Fresh Beauty lip products apply the healthy, natural skincare approach the brand is known for to the kisser. Meghan Markle's fave Fresh Beauty lip product is the Sugar Rosé Tinted Lip Treatment ($24), while Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's daughter Iris Apatow called the Sugar Berry Tinted Lip Treatment "my favorite thing ever" ($24). Makeup artist Pati Dubroff, whose clients include Anne Hathaway, Margot Robbie and Priyanka Chopra, says one of her two favorite lip tint product lines is Fresh Beauty.

Glossier

Founded by Hills alum Emily Weiss, Glossier (now valued at over $1 billion) counts Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski, Natalia Dyer and Yara Shahidi as fans. Soccer star and pink hair aficionado Megan Rapinoe wore Glossier Generation G ($18) at this year’s ESPY Awards, while former First Lady Michelle Obama rocked Glossier’s glossiest product, Lip Gloss, in red ($14) to the Essence Festival earlier this month.

Pat McGrath Labs

In 2016, star makeup artist Pat McGrath released her eponymous Pat McGrath Labs cosmetics brand. Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Billy Porter and Constance Wu were among the A-listers wearing products from the beauty brand to the 2019 Met Gala. Client Emily Ratajkowski has sported the BlitzTrance Lipstick in the shade Skinsane, a golden pearlescent mauve ($40), as well as the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Contour ($28). Stella Maxwell, another client of McGrath, wore LuxeTrance Lipstick in Realness, a light rose nude ($40), lined with PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in the shade Suburbia ($28).

Rodin Olio Lusso

Launched by the 70-something-year-old former lipstick-obsessed stylist and model Linda Rodin (who stepped down from the brand, now owned by the Estee Lauder Companies, last year) the lip products in the Rodin Olio Lusso line have something of a cult following — thanks to their plant-based formulations, trademark blend of natural oils, and chic lucite packaging.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore the Rodin x Vanessa Traina collection's Lip & Cheek Oil in the shade Heavenly Hopp ($35) while Gwyneth Paltrow, Mandy Moore and Lily Aldridge are also devotees. New York-based makeup artist Romy Soleimani applied the limited-edition Rodin x Vanessa Traina collection's Luxury Lipstick on Aldridge for a natural lip look. And Markle gave out products from the Rodin Olio Lusso line in gift bags for guests at her baby shower earlier this year.