Theater Owners Elect Ellis Jacob as NATO Chairman

Ellis Jacob has been elected chairman of the National Association of Theatre Owners, and Rolando Rodriguez has been elected vice chairman, the executive board of directors of the trade organization that represents movie theater operators announced Thursday.

Jacob, president and CEO of the Toronto-based Cineplex chain, was elected vice chairman in October and had been served as acting chairman following the retirement from the industry of former Regal Entertainment CEO Amy Miles in March. He will assume the chairman’s role for the remainder of the current two-year term. Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres, will serve as vice chairman for the same period.

NATO’s governing body, the executive board of directors, is comprised of 17 leaders in the domestic exhibition industry. The association’s four volunteer officers are elected from among the board.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NATO represents more than 33,000 movie screens in all 50 states and more than 32,000 additional screens in 92 countries worldwide.