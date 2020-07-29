HBO Max Executive Michael Quigley to Give Keynote at NATPE Streaming Plus

The head of content acquisitions at WarnerMedia's streaming platform will open the online-only version of the TV industry event.

Michael Quigley, executive vp of content acquisitions at HBO Max, will give the opening keynote speech to kick off streaming industry trade fair NATPE Streaming Plus.

WarnerMedia's new streaming service attracted 4.1 million overall subscribers in the first month after its May 27 launch. The company hopes to reach 50 million-55 million HBO Max customers in the U.S. alone by 2025.

NATPE Streaming Plus will be held as part of NATPE Virtual, the online-only version of the TV trade fair, which runs Sept. 14-Sept. 17. Like many industry events, NATPE has opted for a fully virtual approach amid the coronavirus pandemic. The four-day event will be open to industry executives worldwide.

In addition to SVOD services such as HBO Max, Netflix and Amazon Prime, NATPE Streaming Plus this year will highlight AVOD, or advertising-supported VOD services, such as Pluto and Tubi.

Many are looking to digital services to help boost an U.S. advertising industry gripped by a downturn amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Marianne Gambelli, president of ad sales for Fox Corp., Univision president of ad sales and marketing Steve Mandala and Matt Sweeney, chief investment officer at the U.S. division of ad giant GroupM, will take part in a NATPE panel to discuss the current state of the marketplace and what the future may hold for both ad-supported streaming platforms and traditional television.



