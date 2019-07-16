Naveen Andrews to Star in Romantic Dramedy 'The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry' (Exclusive)

The movie adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin's 2013 best-selling novel will be directed and produced by Hans Canosa.

Naveen Andrews will star in the whimsical dramedy The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Gabrielle Zevin, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The Lost alum will star as A.J. Fikry, a curmudgeonly Massachusetts small-town bookstore owner who withdraws even further from human relationships after his wife dies. The arrival of a mysterious package sets off a series of encounters and events that helps the grumpy widower rediscover the joy in a personal connection.

Zevin has adapted her own screenplay, and her frequent collaborator Hans Canosa will direct. The two will produce alongside Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady. Fikry has been translated into more than 30 languages and has sold more than 4.5 million copies worldwide. Canosa tells THR that it was a priority to stay true to the novel and cast an actor of South Asian descent in the lead role.

Andrews is currentlya regular on CBS' Instinct alongside Alan Cumming, and he also was part of the ensemble of Lana and Lilly Wachowski's Netflix cult series Sense8. His film roles include his indelible appearance as a Sikh soldier in The English Patient, as well as portraying Dr. Hasnat Khan, rumored to be the true love of Princess Diana, opposite Naomi Watts in Oliver Hirschbiegel's Diana. He is represented by Gersh and Ellen Meyer Management.

Canosa, repped by Circle of Confusion and Cohen & Gardner, directed 2005's Conversations With Other Women, starring Helena Bonham Carter and Aaron Eckhart, and 2010's U.S.-Japanese co-production Memoirs of a Teenage Amnesiac, co-starring Anton Yelchin and Emma Roberts. Both were penned by Cohen & Gardner-repped Zevin, and the latter was based on another of her nine best-selling novels. Canosa recently produced the upcoming Jackie Chan-John Cena actioner Project X-Traction, while Zevin's most recent novel, Young Jane Young, was published by Algonquin Books in 2017.

BDCF's romantic comedy The Hating Game will begin production with Lucy Hale and Robbie Amell next month. It also will adapt Marie Lu's No. 1 New York Times best-selling sci-fi series Legend, Ray Feist's fantasy series Riftwar, Becca Fitzpatrick's supernatural romance series Hush, Hush and Vanessa Diffenbaugh's The Language of Flowers, which will star Kiersey Clemons and Nick Robinson. The company recently completed an adaptation of Sophie Kinsella's Can You Keep a Secret? starring Alexandra Daddario. They are repped by attorney Sheri Jeffrey at Hogan Lovells.