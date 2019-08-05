NBA Betting Scandal Drama 'Inside Game' Gets Fall Release

iDreammachine plans a full-court theatrical press as the indie is rolled out to over 20 NBA markets Nov. 1.

Inside Game, the Will Sasso and Scott Wolf-starring thriller based on the true story of the biggest betting scandal in NBA history, is set for a Nov. 1 theatrical release.

Raw Milk and iDreamMachine plan a nationwide theatrical release to more than 100 screens in over 20 NBA markets for the film about a professional referee who was convicted of felony conspiracy charges. Directed by Randall Batinkoff, Inside Game was written by Andy Callahan and also stars Eric Mabius, Lindsey Morgan and Michael O’Keefe.

The 2007 NBA scandal saw league referee Tim Donaghy exploit his relationships with other referees, coaches and players to bet on professional basketball games. Set in Philadelphia, the movie details the real-life story of Tommy Martino (Wolf), who along with his two childhood friends, NBA referee Tim Donaghy (Mabius) and a bookie Baba Battista (Sasso) hatched a foolproof scheme to make millions by betting on NBA games Donaghy was refereeing.

In real life, during an unrelated mob investigation, the FBI stumbled on the scam and all parties were eventually sent to federal prison. Inside Game was produced by Michael Pierce, Paul Martino, Randall Batinkoff and Robert Capelli.

"Inside Game is an inside look at the lives affected by people who think they are above the law. Unethical plans almost always seem easy, and they almost always have an inescapable crack because we are all human," director-producer Batinkoff said in a statement.

The release of Inside Game is timely as the Supreme Court recently cleared the way for the legalization of sports betting.

