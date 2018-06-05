LeBron James, Stephen Curry Say Neither NBA Finals Team Will Visit White House

James has never shied from politics. After the Billy Bush taped leaked, he said Trump’s language about allegedly sexually assaulting women was not “locker room talk."

LeBron James and Stephen Curry on Tuesday said separately that neither of their NBA Finals team would visit the White House after winning the championship.

The comments came a day after President Donald Trump disinvited the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles to the White House after he learned that few players intended on showing up. Trump took the opportunity to once again blast NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem in protest of the treatment of African-Americans.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar James told ESPN’s Chris Haynes, “I know whoever wins this series, no one wants an invite.”

James has never shied from politics. After the Billy Bush Access Hollywood tape leaked, he said Trump’s language about allegedly sexually assaulting women was not “locker room talk,” which was how the president attempted to deflect the statements.

Golden State Warriors’ superstar Curry also commented on a possible White House visit.

“I agree with LeBron,” Curry started after being told about James’ comment. "The way we handled things last year ... we'll stay consistent with that."

After a number of Golden State players, including Curry, said they would not go to the White House last year, Trump disinvited the Warriors after they beat the Cavaliers in the Finals.

It was James who had the most note-worthy response to that, calling Trump a “bum.”

“U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James tweeted.