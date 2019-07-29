NBA Renews China Streaming Deal With Tencent

Under the new five-year partnership, NBA games and content — live and on VOD — will be made available across Tencent's broad array of digital and social media platforms, which count hundreds of millions of users.

Chinese Internet giant Tencent will remain the home of the NBA in basketball crazy China for another five years.

The National Basketball Association and the company have inked a half-decade extension to their existing deal for all streaming, merchandising and licensed promotion of NBA games and coverage in the Middle Kingdom.

The NBA describes Tencent as its biggest partner outside of the United States. Last season, 490 million fans in China watched NBA programming on Tencent’s platforms, nearly three times the viewership of the 2014-2015 season, when the NBA first began streaming on Tencent. Since that time, the two entities' partnership has grown to encompass several other NBA services and activities in China, including NBA-themed mobile games, NBA social media accounts and interactive fan events.

Under the new five-year partnership, NBA games and content — live and VOD — will be carried by Tencent's broad array of digital and social media platforms, including QQ.com, Tencent Sports, Tencent News, Tencent Video, QQ and WeChat. Tencent also has committed to launching various advertising campaigns and fan loyalty programs to build the audience for the NBA in China.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

“Tencent’s commitment to NBA basketball in China is unparalleled,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “The enormous reach and popularity of Tencent’s platforms have been a driving force behind the growth of basketball in China, and we look forward to deepening our connection with NBA fans across the country through this expanded partnership.”