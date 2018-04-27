NBC News Chairman Andy Lack Says Matt Lauer Review Is "Nearing Its Conclusion"

The exec acknowledged the accusations lodged on Thursday against Tom Brokaw.

A day after network legend Tom Brokaw was accused of sexual misconduct, NBC News chairman Andy Lack emailed his employees to update them on an organizational review launched after Matt Lauer was ousted in November.

Lack acknowledged the accusations against Brokaw, which were published on Thursday afternoon, as well as new claims lodged against Lauer. "As you have all seen now in reports from last night, there are allegations against Tom Brokaw, made by a former NBC News journalist, which Tom emphatically denies," he wrote. "As we’ve shown, we take allegations such as these very seriously, and act on them quickly and decisively when the facts dictate."

Lack said the post-Lauer review is "nearing its conclusion," and said that "findings and further steps" will be shared with staff as soon as next week.

There's some skepticism, internally, about the review. Lack said that 1,600 employees have participated in workplace training sessions.

"Once again, our highest priority is to ensure we have a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected," Lack said. "We are absolutely committed to making this a reality--there can be no exception."

On Dec. 8, Lack emailed staff to let them know that the interview process would take "several more weeks." In late January, he informed his employees that "culture assessment sessions" had begun.