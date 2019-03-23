NBC News Driver Killed in Syria Bombing

NBC News has been closely covering U.S.-backed forces' battle to take back the last ISIS-controlled territory in Baghouz, Syria.

A driver working with NBC News was killed in a bombing in Syria on Saturday, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said.

"Earlier today, a device exploded in the vicinity of a group from NBC News in Syria. We are thankful that NBC employees escaped unharmed, however one of the local drivers working with them was tragically killed," Oppenheim said in a statement on Saturday. "Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones. We are still gathering information from today's events and are in touch with the driver's family to support them however we can."

The Hollywood Reporter has contacted NBC News for more information regarding the incident and the driver's identity.

On Saturday the Syrian Democratic Forces declared victory in their fight for Baghouz. "Syrian Democratic Forces declare total elimination of so-called caliphate and %100 territorial defeat of ISIS," SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali tweeted on Saturday. "On this unique day, we commemorate thousands of martyrs whose efforts made the victory possible."

