UTA Signs NBC News' Dylan Byers (Exclusive)

UTA has signed NBC News and MSNBC journalist Dylan Byers in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. He was previously at CAA.

As senior media reporter, the Los Angeles-based Byers covers both Silicon Valley and Hollywood, with a focus on digital giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Netflix as well as emerging platforms. His daily newsletter Byers Market covers issues involving business, politics, media, technology, culture and entertainment.

Before joining NBC last year, Byers was senior media reporter at CNN, where he regularly appeared on Reliable Sources as well as other programs. His career began as a media and tech reporter at Adweek and he also previously worked at Politico, where launched the niche media and political news blog On Media.