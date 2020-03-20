NBC News Employee Dies After Coronavirus Diagnosis

The staffer, Larry Edgeworth, worked in the equipment room at the network's Manhattan headquarters.

An NBC News employee has died after being infected with the novel coronavirus, the network announced on Friday morning.

The employee, Larry Edgeworth, worked in the equipment room at the network's 30 Rockefeller Plaza office in midtown Manhattan.

The network said that Edgeworth "also suffered from other health issues, according to his wife."

Prior to working in the equipment room, he worked as an audio technician at the network for 25 years.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack, in a memo, said of Edgeworth: "Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were."

The network had previously announced on Monday that an employee who works on the third hour of the Today show franchise had tested posiitve as well.

Edgeworth's colleagues paid tribute to him on social media.

"He was a devoted father to two, a husband, and a friend," NBC News correspondent Tom Winter wrote on Twitter. "We're less of a place without his smile and talent."

"Such devastating news here," NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez wrote. "Larry was the kind of guy you always wanted with you on tough assignments. An incredible journalist and an even kinder man. No nonsense. We will miss him terribly."

"Thinking about Larry & his family today," MSNBC booker Jesse Rodriguez said. "Always had a smile on his face when I would see him. Always eager to help. A tough day."

Employees at ABC News, CBS News, CNN, The New York Times, Vox Media and Conde Nast have also tested positive for the virus.

Read Lack's full memo to staff, below.

Colleagues,

I’m deeply saddened to tell you that we’ve lost a longtime member of our NBC News family – Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday.

On Wednesday we told you Larry had tested positive for Covid-19, though for privacy reasons we did not share his name at that time. According to his wife, Larry suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness. As we have heard from medical professionals, those with underlying health concerns are sadly the most vulnerable.

Larry most recently worked in the equipment room on the fifth floor, but prior to that he spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as a skilled audio technician, often traveling to the most remote locations. Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were. Stacy Brady says he was known as the “gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.”

Larry is survived by his wife Crystal, and two sons. We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time.

These past few days have been unimaginably challenging for us all. And we know there will be more challenges and uncertainty ahead. I want to remind you that it’s more important now than ever that you take care of yourself. Please use the resources available to you, including ComPsych Employee Assistance Program (Company ID: CCC313) and counseling from Crossover Health.

If you need help or guidance please don’t keep it to yourself – reach out to your manager, HR partner, or the leadership team, including me. We’re a family and we will continue to support each other no matter what.

Fondly,

Andy