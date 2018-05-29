NBC News Lands Interview With Bill Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand, Breaking 13-Year Silence

The sit-down, which will air on 'Dateline NBC' on Friday night, is believed to be Constand's only interview after Cosby was convicted of sexual assault.

NBC News has scored the first interview in 13 years with Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand, the former Temple University women's basketball administrator whose allegations against the comedian led to his sexual-assault conviction in late April.

The in-depth sit-down, with NBC's Kate Snow, is believed to be Constand's only interview following Cosby's conviction.

The Constand interview will air as part of a special edition of Dateline NBC, titled "Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks," on Friday, June 1, at 10 p.m. The one-hour special will include interviews with other Cosby accusers who, like Constand, testified against him in his recent criminal case as well as Constand's mother, Gloria.

The other accusers participating in the special are Janice Baker-Kinney, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Heidi Thomas and Chelan Lasha.

Snow previously interviewed 27 Cosby accusers for an Emmy-winning 2015 special, "The Cosby Accusers Speak," in which Constand wasn't able to participate.

Jurors concluded that Cosby drugged and molested Constand in his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Sentencing in the Cosby case is scheduled for September.