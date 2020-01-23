NBC News Launches New Production Studio

NBC News Studios has deals to produce docs with Focus Features and scripted TV shows with Blumhouse Productions, to be based on 'Dateline' segments.

NBC News is launching a new in-house production studio, called NBC News Studios, which will produce documentary and scripted programming geared toward “emerging platforms.”

The new studio will be led by Dateline exec producer Liz Cole, who will add the title of president of NBC News Studios. It will be partnership-driven, creating content for and in partnership with third parties, and teaming with filmmakers who would benefit from NBC News’ resources.

The company already has a handful of partnerships lined up, including a deal with Focus features to develop “filmmaker-driven” documentaries about “the most pivotal people and events of our time.”

There is also a deal to develop scripted fare with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television, to be based on segments from the NBC newsmagazine Dateline.

The studio is also developing a docuseries for the NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock, and will house NBC News’ daily production for Quibi.

Earlier this month NBC shut down its existing in-house studio, Peacock Productions, which produced TV shows for NBCUniversal’s own networks, as well as for other TV channels. The new studio effectively replaces Peacock Productions, with more of an emphasis on streaming, and a broader slate of content that includes short- and longform programming, documentaries and scripted shows.