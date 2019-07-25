NBC News, MSNBC Plan Move to New Washington Office

NBC News chairman Andy Lack announced the move in a town hall meeting on Thursday.

By early 2020, NBC News and MSNBC employees will be based in a brand new office in Washington, D.C., moving from the company's Nebraska Avenue headquarters to five floors of a building in Capitol Hill.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack made the announcement during a town hall meeting on Thursday, as first reported by Politico.

"Moving from NBC News’ historic Nebraska Avenue location to North Capitol allows us to brand ourselves in Washington in ways we’ve never done before,” Lack said, according to a company source.

Four MSNBC shows are currently shot in D.C., along with Meet the Press on Sunday, and the company will now have the capacity to produce to six or more shows.

The company hopes that its more than 350 D.C.-based employees will be in their new digs by Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The local NBC affiliate, however, will remain in the Northwest D.C. office.

NBC's interest in moving to Capitol Hill was first reported more than two years ago.