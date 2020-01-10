NBC News to Shutter Peacock Productions

The in-house unit produced 'American Swamp' for MSNBC, and also programming for other channels, like 'Skywire Live with Nik Wallenda' for Discovery Channel and special 'Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact' for Lifetime.

NBC News is shutting down Peacock Productions, the in-house production unit that produced documentary fare and some live programming.

“NBC News is shuttering Peacock Productions, effective March 2," an NBC News spokesperson said in a statement. "NBC News is shifting its documentary strategy to an entirely new model, consistent with industry trends, and unfortunately the existing operation is no longer viable. We are working with affected employees to help find positions around NBC Universal.”

Employees of the production unit were notified of the decision this morning.

Peacock Productions, which was founded in 2007, produced programming for NBCUniversal's suite of channels, including American Swamp for MSNBC, as well as programming for other channels, like Skywire Live with Nik Wallenda for Discovery Channel and special Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact for Lifetime.

While the demand for documentary and live content remains strong, the formats have shifted somewhat in response to streaming services like Netflix. NBC News appears poised to shift its own documentary strategy accordingly.