NBC News Streaming Service Coming Into Focus

Christine Cataldi, co-executive producer of "Megyn Kelly Today," will move to the new service.

In a lunch in March with reporters, NBC News chairman Andy Lack teased plans for a new streaming service to complement the network's linear and digital assets.

While the service doesn't yet have a name or a launch date, more details have emerged about the talent that will work on what is described by the network as "a new kind of news channel for a rising generation of news junkies."

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Rashida Jones, senior vp specials for NBC News, will lead the service at launch. Christine Cataldi, who has served as co-executive producer of Megyn Kelly's hour of the Today franchise, will serve as executive producer, as first reported by Page Six.

A large team will be hired to report to Jones, and will expertiment with "shows" this summer, NBC News confirmed.

The network has already posted several job advertisements for the new service, including a line producer, segment producer and executive producer of live content.

In the postings, the new service is described this way: "We are all about making stuff. New stuff. Mold-breaking stuff. And we are setting out to invent a new kind of news channel for a rising generation of news junkies. OTT. On all the time. Live news of the highest quality. Authentic. Voicy. Unexpected. Maybe even funny sometimes. But always informative and always stories well-told."

A competitor, Fox News, is also working on a subscription-based streaming service called Fox Nation that is intended to launch by the end of the year. (It's not clear yet whether the NBC News offering would use a paid model.) CBS News operates CBSN, a 24/7 digital streaming news service.

“I think it’s important to do,” Lack said in March about the service. “We would need to put the right talent behind it, the right producers behind it, and the right engineering behind it.”

By testing shows on the network's owned and operated platforms, NBC News will be able to bypass traditional publishing partners like Facebook, which Lack has said publicly does not offer publishers a sustainable business model.