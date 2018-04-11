NBC Orders 'Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan' Special

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of NBC's 'Today' will host the hour-long program from ITN Productions.

NBC unveiled Wednesday that it will "lift the curtain on the most talked-about nuptials of the year" with an hour-long special entitled Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan.

The special from ITN Productions will be hosted by Today anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and air on Wednesday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

It promises to "give viewers an exclusive and unprecedented glimpse into the fairytale romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that has captured the imagination and hearts of everyone around the world."

Close friends of the couple, who will be guests at the Windsor Castle ceremony and reception, "will tell the story of how Harry and Meghan fell in love, their unique courtship and the journey they’ve shared leading to the most modern royal wedding of all time," NBC said. "The special will also feature exclusive interviews with prominent figures from the worlds of fashion, sports and show business."

The documentary will also include rarely seen archival wedding footage and provide insights on Markle's wedding dress, the closely guarded cake and flowers and the wedding venue, St. George’s Chapel.

"Filmed in Europe, Africa and the U.S., the special will also feature the people who have inspired the pair on their global charity-focused journey, from the motivational stories of Harry’s fellow soldiers injured overseas, to the role models and mentors who have influenced Meghan’s passions and interests," NBC and ITN Productions said.

Ian Rumsey is serving as executive producer on the special, with Rachel Kinnock being the producer, and Nathaniel Lippiett serving as producer and director.

The program will be ITN Productions' first U.S. primetime network documentary. The company has been expanding its work for U.S. networks.

ITN Productions is British news and content company ITN's Oscar-nominated in-house production business. It produces TV programs across the fields of factual, entertainment and current affairs for U.K., U.S., and international channels. It recently won an Emmy for Children of Syria and International Emmys for Escape From ISIS and Children on the Frontline. Its documentary Watani: My Homeland was nominated in the best documentary short subject category of the Oscars in 2017.