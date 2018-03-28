NBC Promotes Alternative Exec Sahara Bushue

Currently working on such reality hits as 'World of Dance' and 'America's Got Talent,' Bushue rises to senior vp.

Broadcast's most robust reality operation is promoting one of its own: NBC on Wednesday announced that alternative programming exec Sahara Bushue has been upped to senior vp.

“Sahara’s passion, dedication and constant push toward excellence are evident in everything she does,” said NBC Entertainment alternative programming and development Jenny Groom. “She has incredible creative instincts, deep relationships within the community and is a true leader. She has been an integral part of NBC’s programming success and I know will be an invaluable player as we continue to create innovative programming that reaches millions of viewers.”

Bushue's purview is extensive and enviable. She currently oversees America's Got Talent, NBC's summer standby and (as of last year) TV's top-rated reality show, as well as recent breakouts World of Dance and Ellen's Game of Games.

Under the direction of NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy, the network has seen atypical success in alternative programming. NBC has minted new hits in World of Dance and Game of Games, filled the schedule with stable performers Little Big Shots and The Wall and maintained big marquee hits in America's Got Talent and The Voice.

Bushue oversees formatting, budgeting, staffing, casting, production and postproduction while also working closely with scheduling, marketing, PR, ad sales, legal, business affairs, research and program standards.

A career NBC employee, Bushue got her start in the network's storied Page Program. This is her third promotion within the alternative department.