NBC Reality TV Head Says "Buckle Up" After AT&T-Time Warner Merger Approval

"What happens over the next several months is equivalent to what's happened over the last 30 years," Paul Telegdy told the Banff World Media Festival.

A federal judge’s ruling in favor of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner on Tuesday had TV executives at the Banff World Media Festival predicting a slew of big media deals to follow.

"Buckle up and we'll watch what happens next," NBC alternative programming president Paul Telegdy told a festival panel hosted by NBCUniversal TV programmers.

"It's an increasingly exciting time. What happens over the next several months is equivalent to what's happened over the last 30 years," NBC's reality TV head added.

Luis Silberwasser, president of Telemundo Networks, said his network was braced for the regulatory floodgates threatening to open for mergers and acquisitions in the wake of the trial court decision. "We look at the next few months as opportunities, but also challenges and are staying focused on what we do best, which is to create good stories," Silberwasser said.

NBCUniversal parent Comcast stands to gain from the current industry consolidation with the U.S. cable powerhouse's potential $31 billion deal for European pay TV giant Sky, and an even bigger anticipated play for 21st Century Fox assets, to expand his company's international reach and revenue abroad.