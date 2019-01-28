NBC Chides Tom Brokaw for "Inaccurate and Inappropriate" Hispanic Assimilation Comments

The former 'NBC Nightly News' anchor has already apologised for saying that Hispanics should "work harder at assimilation" into American culture.

NBC moved to distance itself from comments made by former Nightly News anchor Tom Brokaw on Hispanics assimilating in America.

"Tom's comments were inaccurate and inappropriate and we're glad he apologized," an NBC spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The controversy began on Sunday's edition of NBC's Meet the Press when Brokaw, 78, opined on the issue of Hispanics and their integration into American life, suggesting that "Hispanics should work harder at assimilation." Brokaw also spoke about "cultures that are conflicting" and suggested that Republicans saw immigration as people "who will come here and be Democrats."

"You know, they ought not to be just codified in their communities but make sure that all their kids are learning to speak English, and that they feel comfortable in the communities," Brokaw said on Meet the Press.

He added: "And that's going to take outreach on both sides [Republican and Democrat], frankly."

Brokaw comments met with an immediate rebuke on Meet the Press, with PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor describing his views as "troubling."

The reaction on social media was swift and fierce and later on Sunday, Brokaw took to Twitter to apologize, tweeting that he felt "terrible a part of my comments on Hispanics offended some members of that proud culture."