Andrea Mitchell to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at News & Doc Emmys

The NBC chief foreign affairs correspondent will be honored for her decades-long career with the network.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Science said Monday that it will honor NBC chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

The host of MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports will receive the award at the 40th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Sept. 24 at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall.

Mitchell, whose reporting on intelligence and national security spans all NBC and MSNBC news properties, has already received several honors for her work. She received the Los Angeles Press Club's Joseph M. Quinn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, the Freedom of the Press Award from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and more.

In a press statement, NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp dubbed Mitchell "an icon."

"For more than 50 years, she has illuminated Americans’ understanding of domestic politics and international affairs, building esteem and trust with colleagues, world leaders and most importantly, the viewers she informs," he said.