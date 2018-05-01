NBC's Bob Greenblatt Says Comcast's Sky Bid Will Proceed "Collegially"

The NBC Entertainment chief also said at an executive conference that he prefers to retain foreign rights to his shows.

As parent company Comcast pursues its acquisition of European pay-TV giant Sky, NBC Entertainment Bob Greenblatt said Tuesday his company "needs to grow its international footprint."

"It's a global world. We are probably the most domestic of the companies here. In the next few years, you are going to see that change. You are going to see an enormous outreach," Greenblatt said during a morning session at the Milken Institute Global Conference. He was joined by Lionsgate Television Group president Kevin Beggs, MGM Television and Digital president Mark Burnett, Paramount chairman-CEO Jim Gianopulos and YouTube head of global content Susanne Daniels,

"We will go through the Sky process very collegially," Greenblatt said.

In the "old days," broadcast networks were global by default. But with the advent of the digital age, the likes of Netflix and YouTube can offer their programming to audiences around the world. Daniels said this is a key advantage when working with talent. She referenced Katy Perry's show on YouTube Red, saying that Perry only spoke with YouTube and Facebook during the dealmaking process.

As a seller of content, Burnett — whose hit show The Voice, which airs on NBC in the U.S. — said he prefers to retain foreign rights to his shows. "Netflix is less attractive to me," he said said. "I have my reality shows airing in 17 different countries in many different formats."

Continuing, Burnett added, "money is falling from the sky globally. Money is filling our buckets."

Gianopulos was asked by the moderator, Variety managing editor Cynthia Littleton, about the studio's 11th hour decision to sell Cloverfield Paradox to Netflix, versus releasing it in theaters. An ad for the movie, produced by J.J. Abrams, aired during the Super Bowl earlier this year. The spot also revealed that the film would be available to watch on the streamer following the game.

The studio chief said the Netflix pact made the most sense in terms of monetizing the movie, and reaching the film's targeted audience.

"It was a great message for Netflix, and they were willing to pay for it," Gianopulos said, adding that the streamer was a great partner. "It's not something we would do every day, and might not do again."