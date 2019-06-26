Trump Blasts NBC After Democratic Debate Derailed by Audio Glitches

Just as NBC moderator Chuck Todd was taking over the second half of Wednesday’s Democratic Presidential debate, an audio issue forced NBC to cut short a sensitive question.

President Donald Trump seized on an audio mishap during Wednesday’s Democratic Presidential debate to blast NBC.

Just as NBC moderator Chuck Todd was taking over the second half of Wednesday’s Democratic Presidential debate, an audio issue forced NBC to cut short a sensitive question and go to what appeared to be an unplanned commercial break.

"We are hearing our colleagues audio," said Todd in the confused moment. "If the control room could turn off the mic's of our previous moderators?" Rachel Maddow added, "We prepared for everything. We did not prepare for this." It wasn't immediately clear what caused the issue.

Trump tweeted “@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a FAKE NEWS Organization, which they are!”

Todd was asking the 10 Democratic candidates about gun control and the aftermath of the Parkland High School shooting, a shooting which occurred nearby in Parkland, Fla., close to the site of the debate in Miami.

As Todd attempted to ask his question, an alternate audio feed, which appeared to be from the open microphones of the previous set of NBC moderators, began to bleed into his question forcing him to stop once and ask it to be resolved.

The issue stopped momentarily but quickly resurfaced, forcing a flustered Todd to ask the control room to fix the problem and then ultimately forcing NBC to go to a commercial break before the question could be asked.

Upon returning from the commercial break, Todd joked about the audio issue and was able to ask the candidates about gun control and the aftermath of the Parkland shooting.