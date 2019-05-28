NBC's 'Songland' Songwriting Competition Inks Recording and Publishing Partnership With BMG

Under the agreement, BMG will serve as the worldwide distributor for Songland Records and the administrator of the show's publishing company, Eligible Music.

The stakes for NBC's Adam Levine-produced Songland just got higher. Ahead of its premiere Tuesday night, the songwriting competition series has announced a global recordings and publishing partnership with BMG.

On the new weekly series, four unknown songwriters pitch and perform their original songs to one superstar recording artist and a panel of producers. By the end of the episode, the featured recording artist will choose one song to record and release through BMG that same night.

Under the agreement, BMG will serve as the worldwide distributor for Songland Records and the administrator of the show's publishing company, Eligible Music. BMG has also committed to releasing the music written and recorded by the two runners-up, immediately following the airing of each episode.

“BMG is honored to partner with [Songland co-creator and executive producer] Dave [Stewart], [Songland co-creator and executive producer] Audrey [Morrissey], the songwriters of Songland, and everyone at the show and network to continue building on what is a truly magical experience," Thomas Scherer, BMG executive vp marketing & repertoire, Los Angeles, said Tuesday in a statement. "Songland pays respect to the art and allows the viewer an unprecedented look at the process, inspiration, vulnerability, and craft of songwriting. We are proud to be part of the team, amplifying and sharing their works with an undoubtedly eager audience of listeners each week.”

Songland has tapped a stacked roster of guest recording artists so far, including John Legend (on Tuesday night's premiere episode), Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion and Leona Lewis.

“I’ve worked with BMG for a number of years in many capacities and have seen how passionate they are not only about creating success for their writers but their persistence in changing an industry by creating transparency for their writers and artists," explained Stewart. "Thomas Scherer is a force of nature, always positive and seeing every opportunity through to results. I’m sure the whole team at BMG will put their global strength behind Songland’s songs and artists, creating a whole new paradigm shift in the way a TV show dedicated to songwriting will deliver success for new songwriters, many of whom will be artists in their own right.”

Added Morrissey: “Songland provides up and coming writers an unprecedented opportunity to pitch their songs directly to major recording artists and collaborate with some of the biggest writer/producers in the industry. BMG’s mission of fairness and transparency for the creative community aligns perfectly with Songland’s search for the next generation of hitmakers. We are thrilled to be working with Thomas Scherer and his team to help ensure that Songland’s songwriter and artists utilize this platform to launch successful music careers.”

This story was originally published on Billboard.com.