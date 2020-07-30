NBCU Earnings Drop as Theme Parks Swing to Loss Amid Pandemic, TV Advertising Takes Hit

Comcast's entertainment arm also posts a lower film unit profit for the second quarter, the first fully affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cable giant Comcast, led by chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, on Thursday reported lower earnings for its entertainment unit NBCUniversal for the second quarter, the first full quarter impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, which hit the firm's TV advertising revenue and theme parks, among others.

Comcast had previously said that NBCU's results "will be negatively impacted to a greater extent in the second quarter" than in the first.

NBCUniversal reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the profitability metric the company uses, of $1.64 billion for the three months ended June 30, down 29.5 percent from the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period rose in the film division even though cinemas were closed in most major markets around the world due to the virus crisis, and also percent in the cable networks, where ad revenue fell 27 percent, and the broadcast TV unit, where ad revenue fell 28 percent due to the pandemic. The theme parks unit swung to a loss, because of the park closures due to the pandemic.

Said Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts: "Our response to COVID-19 has been extraordinarily fast and effective, and our products and brands continue to resonate strongly with our customers across all segments and all geographies. The solid results that we delivered in the quarter highlight the resilience of our company. Cable delivered record second quarter customer relationship net adds, driven by the best second quarter high-speed internet net adds in 13 years. NBCUniversal successfully launched Peacock in Cable’s footprint in April, ahead of the streaming service’s U.S. nationwide launch earlier this month, with 10 million sign-ups to date. NBCUniversal also just recently announced a deal with AMC Theatres in the U.S. that allows Universal to release titles across PVOD platforms after a 17-day exclusive theatrical window. At Sky, our flexible strategy helped retain customers until key sports returned in May and June. Overall, based on our results and the many organic growth opportunities that we have across our company, I am confident in our ability to continue to successfully navigate the impact of COVID-19, and emerge from the crisis even stronger. I could not be more proud of how our teams across Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky are together managing the business."

Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh had during the first-quarter earnings conference call shared some insight into how the second-quarter results would be impacted by the pandemic. "We anticipate [broadcast and cable] advertising revenue will materially weaken from the first quarter due to the continued postponement of sports, as well as the shape of the economic recovery as it reopens from COVID-19 shutdowns," he said back then. "Somewhat offsetting the advertising declines in the second quarter will be lower sports rights amortization given we amortize those rights during the period in which games air."

For the film unit, he had also predicted that EBITDA would "decline substantially, particularly in the second and third quarters as a result of moving our two most highly anticipated feature films, the next installment of Fast and Furious as well as Minions: The Rise of Gru, to 2021."