NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke's 2017 Pay Rises to $46.5 Million

Comcast also disclosed the annual compensation for its chairman and CEO Brian Roberts.

NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke's compensation for 2017 amounted to $46.5 million, just up from $46 million in 2016, according to a regulatory filing from media, cable and technology company Comcast, which owns the entertainment company.

Burke's current employment contract with NBC Universal is set to run to August 2020. His base salary was virtually unchanged at $2.88 million as Burke continued to receive most of his compensation from stock and option awards and a non-equity incentive plan.

Burke made $33.6 million in overall pay in 2015.

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts saw his overall pay dip slightly to $32.5 million, against $32.9 million in 2016 and $36.2 million in 2015, according to the filing. And Comcast CFO Michael Cavanagh saw his 2017 overall pay fall to $20.1 million, compared to a year-earlier $25.7 million.

Comcast's stock last year rose 16 percent to close at $40.05 on Dec. 28, 2017. NBCUniversal's adjusted operating cash flow in 2017 rose 14 percent.

Busy on the mergers and acquisitions front, Comcast last week made official its unsolicited £22 billion ($30.7 billion) takeover bid for European pay TV giant Sky official, possibly setting off a bidding war with 21st Century Fox, whose late 2016 offer for full ownership of Sky it has now formally trumped.

That possible deal follows NBCUniversal integrating DreamWorks Animation over the past year.