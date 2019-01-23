NBCUniversal Earnings Rise, Led by Broadcast TV Unit

Comcast released financials for its cable systems, its entertainment arm and European pay TV giant Sky.

Cable giant Comcast, led by chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, on Wednesday reported improved fourth-quarter financials, including a higher profit at entertainment arm NBCUniversal.



Helping to kick off earnings season for big Hollywood companies, NBCUniversal, led by CEO Steve Burke, posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the profitability metric the company uses, of $2.12 billion, compared with $1.88 billion in the year-ago period.

The company in its second earnings report since clinching a roughly $39 billion deal for Sky, outbidding 21st Century Fox in an auction, also highlighted the acquisition of the European pay TV giant. Comcast has lauded Sky as a well-run, innovative company that can accelerate its growth.

NBCUniversal's film releases in the fourth quarter included Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and Halloween, while the year-ago period included Pitch Perfect 3.

Full-year film unit profit was down as expected and projected by management after a record-setting 2017 that included such big hits as The Fate of the Furious and Despicable Me 3.

