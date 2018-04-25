NBCUniversal Quarterly Earnings Rise, Driven by TV and Theme Parks Units

The entertainment unit of cable giant Comcast posts its latest results.

Cable giant Comcast on Wednesday reported its first-quarter financials, including a higher profit at entertainment arm NBCUniversal.

Helping to kick off earnings season for big Hollywood players, NBCUniversal, led by CEO Steve Burke, posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the profitability metric the company uses, of $2.29 billion, compared with $2.02 billion in the year-ago period.

The company recorded EBITDA improvements in all key divisions except for film.

Its film unit had such releases as Fifty Shades Freed and Insidious: The Last Key in the first quarter, but its quarterly profit declined amid a lower number of releases than in the year-ago period.

More to come.