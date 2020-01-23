NBCUniversal Earnings Fall, 'Cats' Contributes to 49 Percent Film Profit Drop

Comcast also reports latest results for its cable systems and European pay TV giant Sky.

Cable giant Comcast, led by chairman and CEO Brian Roberts, on Thursday reported lower fourth-quarter earnings for entertainment unit NBCUniversal, but slightly higher earnings at European pay TV giant Sky, which the company acquired late in 2018, with a disappointing theatrical start for Cats contributing to a lower film profit at NBCU.

Helping to kick off earnings season for big Hollywood companies, NBCUniversal early on Thursday reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), the profitability metric the company uses, of $2.02 billion, down 4.7 percent from $2.12 billion in the year-ago period.

Film unit profit was down 49 percent "reflecting the volume and strength of releases in last year's fourth quarter." Releases in the fourth quarter included Cats, which had a lower-than-expected performance, Last Christmas and 1917, while the year-ago period had included Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and Halloween.

Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan recently lowered his quarterly film EBITDA estimate to $98 million from $131 million

"following the abysmal $6.5 million domestic opening for Cats, with another $4.4 million from the initial U.K. and Ireland results taking the global total to just $10.9 million."

It was the final quarter for NBCU with Steve Burke as CEO.

Jeff Shell at the start of this year took over day-to-day operations as NBCU CEO, with Burke serving as chairman until he retires in August.

At Sky, adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter rose minimally by 0.4 percent.

Last week, Comcast and NBCU top executives unveiled their plans for streaming service Peacock, which will launch in April as a product that it hopes will appeal to streaming natives but not necessarily entice existing pay TV subscribers to cut the cord and jeopardize NBCUniversal's $11.8 billion cable business.

More to come.