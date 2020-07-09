NBCUniversal to Give Marketers an Early Look at '30 Rock' Primetime Special

Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Dan Fogelman, Ego Nwodim and Christian Siriano will also appear in sessions at the company's "Creativity Summit" set for July 16.

NBCUniversal is going to get meta for its upcoming "Creativity Summit."

The company will close the summit with an early screening of NBC's 30 Rock: A One-Time Special, giving marketers, media buyers and others in attendance a sneak peek at the primetime special that will also double as a pseudo-upfront for the company. The special will see the original cast of the NBC comedy, which is set at a fictional version of NBCUniversal, reuniting for a meta-episode in which "Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) and Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) reunite the TGS team to help Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer) with an advertiser presentation."

The NBCUniversal Creativity Summit will be held virtually on Thursday, July 16, with the 30 Rock special set to air on the broadcast network later that evening. 30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock will also participate in the summit, previewing the special and explaining "their creative process in making an upfront show that puts the funny in business," per NBCU.

Others participating in the summit will include Wieden + Kennedy managing director and chairman of Ghetto Film School Neal Arthur; DJ, Photographer, Philanthropist, and CEO of BrandNice D-Nice; Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim; and fashion designer and Bravo’s Project Runway Mentor Christian Siriano, and Ulta Beauty CMO Shelley Haus.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and actor and comedian Fred Armisen will also appear in "content breaks" between sessions. NBCUniversal announced the summit in May, when it presented an "industry update" to marketers amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The marketing summit is meant to highlight creative ways the company is incorporating brands and advertisers into its programming offerings.

“The last year has accelerated transformation across every aspect of society, and challenged our industry to rethink everything: from the stories we tell, to the Platform we offer, to the Upfront show we produce, to how we work together," said Josh Feldman, evp and head of marketing & advertising creative at NBCUniversal in a statement. "We believe that creativity is a vehicle for transformation, and this Summit will be a unique opportunity to join forces across the creative community and reimagine our content, technology, partnerships, and our entire world for the better.”