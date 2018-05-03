NBCUniversal Int'l Entertainment Channel Renamed Universal TV in Brand Refresh

'The Resident' is one of the recent acquisitions for Universal TV in the U.K.

The U.K. kicks off the update of what has so far been known as the Universal Channel, positioning it as a "destination brand that celebrates world-class, high-quality, character-driven content."

NBCUniversal International Networks on Thursday unveiled a brand refresh for its flagship general entertainment channel, kicking off with the U.K., with other markets to follow.

So far known as the Universal Channel, the network will now be called Universal TV. The company said it is positioning it as a "destination brand that celebrates world-class, high-quality, character-driven content."

The brand refresh will next come into effect in South Africa on May 10, followed by Australia, Germany, Latin America and Brazil in the coming months.

The refresh is designed to provide "a bold, new, contemporary brand identity across all linear, digital and social platforms – including a new logo, typeface and fresh color palette," the company said. "Continuing to draw on the strength, recognition and heritage of the 'Universal' name – that’s long been synonymous with quality entertainment – the evolved proposition for the new-look brand continues to highlight that characters are at the heart of great storytelling."

In the U.K., character-driven programming on the channel includes such recent acquisitions as The Resident, Gone and The Disappearance. The network ranks in the top 10 pay TV channels in Britain, while also seeing strength other countries.

"Universal TV’s reinvigorated identity best positions our flagship brand into the future as a relevant, compelling destination for fans of character-driven programming," said Lee Raftery, chief marketing & content officer and managing director UK & emerging markets at NBCUniversal International. "In making this latest investment in Universal – combined with the raft of top-quality shows we have recently acquired – we're reinforcing our commitment to delivering a must-watch destination for affiliate partners and viewers, alike."

NBCUniversal International Networks’ central marketing team worked on the rebrand with creative agency Red Bee and brand consultant Lee Hunt.