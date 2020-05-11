NBCUniversal to Launch Global Advertising Unit With Sky

The new offering will target “global brands and international marketers,” and will be an expansion of NBCUniversal’s One Platform ad strategy.

Comcast is uniting its NBCUniversal and Sky business units with a new advertising and partnerships offering. The company revealed the new ad solution during an industry update event that it streamed to its advertising clients Monday morning.

The new offering will target “global brands and international marketers,” and will be an expansion of NBCUniversal’s One Platform ad strategy. "In every country that you operate you will be able to reach consumers with a single video plan," NBCUniversal ad sales and partnerships chairman Linda Yaccarino said during the livestream.

The event, called the "One Industry Update," took place at the same time the company had been scheduled to hold its traditional upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York. It was not a replacement for the upfront, with the company still planning a virtual event for consumers and marketers at a later date.

Marketers will be able to purchase ads on Sky and NBCU’s international news and entertainment programming on TV and digital media, and across each company’s global IP portfolio.

NBCUniversal says the combined content investment across both companies amounts to $24 billion, and that content from the two companies combine to reach more than half a billion viewers in more than 160 countries.

Measurement will be offered through NBCU’s CFlight, with AdSmart handling targeting capabilities. The companies will also release insights and trends through a new global intelligence lab. Marketers will be able to leverage the creative teams from the two companies to develop new branded content, and to adapt and localize existing creative.

Leadership for the new team will be announced in the coming weeks, but the unit will report to Yaccarino with a dotted line to Sky chief business officer Patrick Béhar.