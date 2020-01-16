NBCUniversal to Launch International News Streaming Service

The company announced the service during its investor presentation to unveil Peacock, the company’s new streaming platform.

NBCUniversal plans to launch an international streaming news service, pulling on resources from both NBC News and Sky News, the company said Thursday.

The company announced the service during its investor presentation to unveil Peacock, the company’s new streaming platform. The new news service will stream on the Peacock platform. The name, launch date and programming details were not immediately available. More information is expected to be unveiled over the coming weeks and months.

NBCUniversal acquired Sky last year in a $39 billion takeover. The U.K. and European telecom giant also controls Sky News, one of the largest TV news operations in the country.

NBC News launched a U.S.-focused streaming service of its own last year, NBC News Now. Both CBS News and ABC News have free streaming services as well, with ABC’s offering focusing on live event coverage, and CBSN service as a cable news alternative, utilizing CBS News’ existing resources.

With its global focus, the new NBC News/Sky News service is trying to carve out a different niche than its domestic competitors.

Peacock will also include programming from NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo, including an expansion of the Meet the Press franchise.