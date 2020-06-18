NBCUniversal, Sky Name Executive Team for Global Advertising and Partnerships Unit

KC Sullivan will lead the effort as president & managing director of global advertising & partnerships.

Comcast's NBCUniversal and Sky divisions have unveiled the executive team for their new global advertising and partnerships services unit.

KC Sullivan will lead the unified Global Advertising & Partnerships team as president & managing director of global advertising & partnerships, the companies said on Thursday. He most recently served as president & managing director of CNBC International. Sullivan will now report to Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, and also partner closely with Sky chief business officer Patrick Behar.

Within Sullivan's new team, Andrew Mortimer, previously Sky Media U.K.'s director of client strategy, will serve as senior vp of global partnerships, leading a cross-functional team that will service international brands looking to "plan globally and activate locally" across the combined NBCUniversal and Sky audience. "He will act as the strategic and operational bridge between the companies' combined networks, properties and business units," the companies said. Mortimer will jointly report to Sullivan and Behar.

Meanwhile, Max Raven, most recently senior vp for CNBC International’s commercial agency Catalyst, will lead advertising & partnerships for global news, including the expansion of Catalyst. Reporting to Sullivan, "Raven will now lead all advertising and partnership efforts for the [CNBC] powerhouse news brand, as well as any future global news offerings from NBCUniversal and Sky," the companies said. Last year, the two Comcast businesses had said they were planning the launch of a joint global news service.

Sullivan, Mortimer and Raven will work closely with Krishan Bhatia, who leads business operations & strategy for NBCUniversal, "to drive the wider sales product and strategy integration."



The combined advertising services have been in the works for a while. Last year, Comcast's entertainment arm NBCUniversal and its European pay TV operation Sky first unveiled the plan for a joint global offering combining Sky's AdSmart addressable advertising tools with the targeting solutions of NBC's Audience Studio.

Last month, the company revealed more details of the new ad solution that is an expansion of NBCUniversal’s One Platform ad strategy and will target global brands and international marketers. "In every country that you operate, you will be able to reach consumers with a single video plan," Yaccarino said back then.

On Thursday, the company said that the global NBCUniversal and Sky offering "unlocks access for brands around the world across both of Comcast's leading media companies."



Among the opportunities available to global marketing clients and agencies are such things as "bespoke research, including cultural trends and insights, courtesy of a new global intelligence lab by NBCUniversal and Sky; global OTT opportunities across Peacock and [Sky's] Now TV; scaled technology, solutions and innovation" and more.