NBCUniversal Reality TV Streamer Hayu Launches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines

The subscription service, featuring the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' 'Real Housewives,' 'Million Dollar Listing' and 'Below Deck' franchises, among others, is now available in 14 countries.

NBCUniversal International has launched its subscription-based reality TV streaming service hayu in The Philippines, Singapore and Hong Kong, making it available in 14 countries.

Hayu, with the Southeast Asia launch, also unveiled a new look, added features, such as targeted recommendations, and a faster performance across Android and iOS apps and online.

The service currently includes more than 6,000 episodes of reality content from 200-plus shows, the majority of which debut on the streamer the same day as they premiere in the U.S. Content includes Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs, the Real Housewives, Million Dollar Listing and Below Deck franchises, Dance Moms and Vanderpump Rules.

"Our direct-to-consumer launches in The Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore – along with improved functionality on the platform – are two key milestones for hayu," said Hendrik McDermott, senior vp, branded on-demand, NBCUniversal International. "Now available in 14 markets, hayu has distinguished itself as the must-have, all-reality service – built upon the foundation of NBCUniversal’s expertise producing top-quality reality programming and the best third-party content. The service’s popularity continues to fuel our momentum and we can’t wait to introduce hayu to the community of reality fans across Southeast Asia."

Hayu launched in the U.K., Ireland and Australia in March 2016, followed by Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark in November 2017. It then became available in Canada in September 2018 and the Benelux countries in December 2018.

The service's monthly, no-contract fee after a trial period is 149 Philippines pesos ($2.87) in The Philippines, HK$40 ($5.10) in Hong Kong and SG$4.99 ($3.61) in Singapore.