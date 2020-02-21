NBCUniversal in Talks to Acquire Walmart's Vudu Video Service

Vudu operates a digital marketplace for movies and TV shows as well as an ad-supported streaming service.

NBCUniversal is in talks to acquire Walmart's Vudu video business, a source familiar with the discussions tells The Hollywood Reporter.

A deal would give NBCU ownership of Vudu's digital marketplace for movies and television shows. Vudu also offers a free, ad-supported video service.

The deal comes ahead of NBCUniversal's planned launch of new streaming service Peacock, which will offer both ad-supported and subscription video plans.

An NBCU spokeswoman declined to comment. Representatives for Vudu and Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.