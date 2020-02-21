TECH NBCUniversal in Talks to Acquire Walmart's Vudu Video Service 2:23 PM PST 2/21/2020 by Natalie Jarvey FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Jason Hoffman/Peacock 30 Rock Vudu operates a digital marketplace for movies and TV shows as well as an ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is in talks to acquire Walmart's Vudu video business, a source familiar with the discussions tells The Hollywood Reporter. A deal would give NBCU ownership of Vudu's digital marketplace for movies and television shows. Vudu also offers a free, ad-supported video service. The deal comes ahead of NBCUniversal's planned launch of new streaming service Peacock, which will offer both ad-supported and subscription video plans. An NBCU spokeswoman declined to comment. Representatives for Vudu and Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More to come. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Natalie Jarvey Natalie.Jarvey@thr.com NatJarv