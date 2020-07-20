NBCUniversal Taps Beau Ferrari as Telemundo Chairman

The exec succeeds Cesar Conde, who shifted to a role as chairman of the NBC News Group in May.

NBCUniversal has named Beau Ferrari chairman of Telemundo Enterprises, succeeding Cesar Conde, who shifted to a role as chairman of the NBC News Group in May.

Ferrari has been executive vp of Telemundo since 2017, overseeing operations, finance and strategy. Before joining Telemundo he was a senior executive at Univision. In his new role he will report to Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal television & streaming. Telemundo's holdings include the Spanish-language broadcast network, 30 local stations, as well as sports, news and cable TV businesses.

“Beau is a strong leader with extraordinary business acumen and deep media experience across all media platforms and the Hispanic market. During his three years with the company, he has made a tremendous impact as Telemundo became one of NBCUniversal’s fastest-growing businesses,” said Lazarus in a statement. “Beau is ideally suited to seamlessly take over the reins of Telemundo and build on its phenomenal success.”

Ferrari takes over Telemundo as the Spanish-language division as it continues its ratings battle against the long-time leader in the space Univision. While Telemundo used to draw less than half of the audience as Univision, over the past few years it has closed the gap considerably, and even tops its main competitor in certain time periods.

Univision, meanwhile, is under new ownership, having been acquired by an investor group led by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis in February.