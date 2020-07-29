NBCUniversal Telemundo Realigns Leadership Team to Drive Growth Strategy

Among the new appointments, Monica Gil is promoted to evp, chief administrative and marketing officer at the Spanish-language network.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises revealed a realignment of its leadership team on Wednesday to drive forward growth strategy and focus on innovation and multiplatform entertainment, news and sports content.

The realignment follows the appointment of Beau Ferrari to chairman earlier this month.

"I am pleased to announce our senior executive leadership team which will continue to build on Telemundo’s position as the market leader and sustained momentum,” said Ferrari in a statement. "This talented team will accelerate our company’s growth into the future creating the highest quality content across Global Studios, Entertainment, News and Sports and will leverage technology and new distribution channels to reach our audiences across all platforms."

Among the new appointments, Monica Gil was promoted to evp, chief administrative and marketing officer, reporting to Ferrari. In her new position, Gil's responsibilities will include overseeing corporate communications, social responsibility and diversity, as well as managing the network's longterm strategy and performance.

“Monica is a well-respected leader, who has a proven track record in building and leading high-performing teams since joining the company in 2017," added Ferrari. "Her strategic and operational expertise have been instrumental in developing the company’s expansion and brand. In her new role, these focus areas will be integral to our company’s growth during this transformational time in our business."

Additionally, Ana Siegel will assume the position of evp, general counsel; and Amanda Calpin will take on the role of chief financial officer. Meanwhile, Ashaki Rucker will be svp, human resources.

As the leading Spanish-language network, Telemundo engages the Latino community with a wide variety of cultural stories.