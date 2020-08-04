NBCUniversal's DreamWorks Channel Launches in Sub-Saharan Africa

The company has struck a deal for the network, which is available in 34 territories, with African pay TV operator StarTimes.

NBCUniversal International Networks, a unit of Comcast's NBCUniversal, has teamed with African pay TV operator StarTimes to bring its DreamWorks network, featuring DreamWorks Animation content dedicated to kids and family entertainment, to sub-Saharan Africa.

The 24-hour channel, which promises "the best in animated TV series," is now available on the StarTimes platform. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

DreamWorks, which NBCUniversal says brings DreamWorks Animation’s "beloved movie heroes to the small screen to star in their own TV shows," features such series as All Hail King Julien, Dragons: Race to the Edge, The Adventures of Puss in Boots and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, as well as a daily morning pre-school block, DreamWorks Junior, for 2-5 year olds. DreamWorks Animation is part of NBCUniversal.

The network is currently available in eight languages in 34 territories across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region.

"Collaborating with StarTimes on bringing DreamWorks channel’s award-winning shows and beloved characters to Sub-Saharan Africa is a key milestone for our business," said Lee Raftery, managing director, NBCUniversal International Networks, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "We look forward to bringing young viewers the DreamWorks experience, with its compelling slate of adventurous and imaginative animated series, all in one family destination.”

Lily Meng, head of the African pay TV firm's StarTimes Media division, said: "We are excited to bring DreamWorks to Africa. This launch demonstrates our continuous commitment to providing premium content to African families. And it comes at a very timely moment, while most kids and parents are staying home."

StarTimes serves 13 million subscribers and 20 million streaming customers in more than 30 countries and offers 600-plus channels. Its vision is "to ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV."



