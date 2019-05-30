NBCUniversal's ShoppableTV Launches With Lacoste, Novak Djokovic During French Open

The French fashion company is offering "shoppable moments" during the star's matches at the big tennis tournament in Paris.

NBCUniversal's ShoppableTV, which is giving TV viewers the opportunity to buy products within the environment of their favorite TV programming by holding their mobile phones to the screen during so-called on-air "shoppable moments," officially launched on Thursday with its first partner Lacoste.

The French fashion company is using ShoppableTV throughout the French Open tennis tournament in Paris during men's world number 1-ranked player Novak Djokovic’s televised matches. His first match of the tournament to air on NBC was previously announced for Thursday.

The partners will offer more such shoppable moments tied to the Lacoste x Novak Djokovic Collection during the star's remaining games in the tournament.

NBCUniversal previously said the new technology will alert viewers to these moments, with those choosing to use their phone then taken directly to a marketer’s website for a potential purchase.

"Throughout Djokovic's televised matches, NBC Sports will alert viewers to hold their phone cameras up to the screen during an 'on-air shoppable moment' to purchase pieces from the Lacoste x Novak Djokovic Collection," it said. "They then will be taken directly to www.lacoste.com to complete their purchase."

It added that Djokovic has two "statement outfits," one in bright orange and one in black and white, which will be available through ShoppableTV alongside other pieces in the collection.

Djokovic won the French Open, also known as Roland-Garros, in Paris as recently as 2016. The tournament started on May 20 and will finish on June 9.

"We are thrilled to officially launch ShoppableTV by pairing two iconic brands: Lacoste and the French Open," said Josh Feldman, executive vp, head of marketing and advertising creative, NBCUniversal. "For the first time ever, fans can shop the Lacoste x Novak Djokovic Collection while watching him play in real time."

He added: "ShoppableTV will revolutionize the way millions of viewers will watch television and purchase the brands they love across the entire NBCUniversal portfolio."

Among the NBCUniversal TV brands set to participate in the ShoppableTV initiative over the coming months are NBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network, Bravo, E! and CNBC Prime.

NBCUniversal has said this marks the first time this technology, on which the company has worked with an undisclosed tech firm, will be used on national U.S. television to attract direct sales. It recently tested the technology on NBC's Today, saying that within minutes it saw tens of thousands of scans and six figures in sales.

ShoppableTV marks the next step in NBCUniversal's broader commerce effort and will get a big push at the company's annual advertising upfront event.