National Board of Review Sets Date for 2020 Awards Gala

Willie Geist will return to host the event for the sixth consecutive year.

The National Board of Review on Wednesday announced that its next annual film honors gala will take place Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Honorees will be announced prior to the event. The awards recipients will be celebrated at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, which has been the site of the gathering for over a decade.

NBR also announced that NBC News' Willie Geist will return as host for the sixth consecutive year.

The awards celebrate excellence in filmmaking with categories that include best picture, director, actor, actress, original screenplay, adapted screenplay, breakthrough performance and directorial debut.

NBR tapped Green Book as the best film of 2018, with star Viggo Mortensen named best actor, both of which were honored in January at this year's awards gala.