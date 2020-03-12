NCAA Cancels March Madness Tournament Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The news came shortly after the AAC, SEC and Big Ten Big 12 and Pac-12 Tournaments were canceled.

There will be no madness this March after the NCAA on Thursday said the college tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The news came shortly after the AAC, SEC and Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 Tournaments were canceled.

"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the organization said in a Thursday statement. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

The previous day, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced all championship events, including the Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments would take place with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. However, that changed after the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer postponed their seasons.

Two players on the Utah Jazz have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, which apparently led to the NBA's abrupt decision Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Major League Soccer announced its season would be suspended for 30 days. The National Hockey League also postponed its season on Thursday.

Major League Baseball canceled spring training games and delayed the regular season by at least two weeks.

California Gov. Gaven Newsom on Wednesday recommended the cancellation or postponement of gatherings of 250 or more people, which would include sports events, movie premieres and concerts, until "at least through March."

On Thursday, Gov. Newsom said that did not apply to Disneyland and other large theme parks, nor did it apply to theaters or casinos.