South Korean Thriller ‘The Negotiation’ Set for U.S. Release

The crime thriller will open across major North American cities beginning with L.A. on Sept. 20.

South Korean thriller The Negotiation will hit U.S. theaters at the end of the month, CJ Entertainment announced.

The film starring A-listers Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin will open first in L.A. and Buena Park on Sept. 20 followed by a wider release in cities across U.S. and Canada on Sept. 28.

Son plays the role of a top police investigator Chae-youn who is reputed for handling any situation cool headedly. But a hostage situation goes awry with the victims getting killed right before her eyes. Ten days after the incident, a notorious arms dealer wanted by the police (Hyun) kidnaps a local reporter and police officer, and demands that Chae-youn be the negotiator.

The Negotiation marks the directorial debut of Lee Jong-suk. He previously worked as an assistant director on Ode to My Father, one of the highest grossing South Korean films of all time, and took part in the screenwriting of The Himalayas. This film is presented by CJ Entertainment and is produced by JK Film.

