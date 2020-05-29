Jimmy Kimmel Interviews Neighbor Dakota Johnson Over Fence

"I want to point out we're socially distanced, so we're not setting a bad example," Kimmel said of the interview format during Thursday's episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' He and Johnson were "at least 12 feet apart," he noted.

Next-door neighbors Dakota Johnson and Jimmy Kimmel caught up during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ditching the common late-night format of video chatting, Johnson and Kimmel remained 12 feet away from each other. They stood in their own yards as a fence separated them.

Following the ABC host's introduction, Johnson appeared in a pink ball gown and held a hose. "I was just about to wet my plants," she said. The actress jokingly added that she borrowed the dress from Kimmel's 5-year-old daughter.

"I want to point out we're socially distanced, so we're not setting a bad example with the face masks," Kimmel explained as he addressed that neither person had covered their mouths and noses. "We're at least 12 feet apart."

Johnson gave an update on how she's been holding up during the coronavirus pandemic. "Fun stuff is not happening over here," she said. Kimmel said that "no fun stuff" was happening over at his house. He added, "Sometimes my son says 'penis' and that's usually the highlight of the day."

Kimmel showed that he is a helpful neighbor and offered to give Johnson homemade chicken drumsticks. He then tried to ask who her favorite neighbor has been over the years and Johnson quickly answered, "You're the best one."

Johnson later reflected on growing up next door to journalist Hunter S. Thompson, who was close friends with her father Don Johnson. "He was always at the house every night," she said of Thompson.

"He would always bring really bizarre gifts like bird callers or goggles or a fishing rod," she said.

Johnson also shared Thompson's unconventional way of letting her family know that he was at their house. "He used to come into the driveway at 3 o'clock in the morning and shoot his gun off to let us know that he was there," the actress added.

Watch the full appearance below.